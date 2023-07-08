Rain kills 2 in Shangla

SHANGLA: The first spell of the monsoon rain left two people dead and several others injured in the Shangla district on Thursday.

Those killed included Khatira Bibi, wife of Naseeb Taj, and Latifur Rehman. The former was a resident of Karora while the latter hailed from Gharoti area.

The houses of Abdul Qahar and Faridur Rehman were damaged by rains. Both were sited in Alpuri and Bisham towns.

The boundary wall of the Government Primary School Dherki in Puran Tehsil was destroyed by the rain.

The heavy rain led to flash floods in Khan Khwar and Loe Khwar, increasing the flow of water in torrents.

Several roads in the district and multiple points at Karakoram Highway were blocked by landslide. The power supply system was disrupted as well.