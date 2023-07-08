Hepatitis elimination, prevention project being launched in Pindi

Rawalpindi:The District Health Authority Rawalpindi is launching a special project for elimination and prevention of hepatitis B and C from Monday under which a total of 100,000 individuals would be screened for hepatitis in as many as four union councils of Rawal Town initially and the persons tested positive for the infection would be given free of cost treatment as well.

Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) project is being launched exclusively for the population of Rawalpindi district in coalition with Global Hepatitis Elimination Task Force. Initially, the project would cover population in four union councils in Rawal Town however, after completion of the project in the selected UCs, the project may be extended to cover the whole population of the district, said Director District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Anser Ishaq while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

It is important that in the first phase of the project being launched by the DHA Rawalpindi, as many as 10000 people would be screened and tested for hepatitis B and C in Union Council 10 in Rawal Town from July 10 to 17 while in the second phase, the population in union councils 11, 14 and 15 would be covered.

Dr. Anser said under the project in coalition with GHETF, door to door screening and testing would be conducted with the help of the staff available to the health department for the first phase, from July 10 to July 17 however, for the second phase, vaccinators and dispensers would be hired under the project.

He informed ‘The News’ that the testing and treatment for hepatitis B and C would be given free of cost to the targeted population and the whole process would be supervised by medical specialists at Municipal Medical Centre in Satellite Town, the Red Crescent Complex. He added the PCR testing facility would also be provided free of cost to the patients tested positive during screening at the laboratory of the institution as and when required.

Initially, the LHEAP, which is a foreign funded project will focus 100000 individuals living in the four UCs with the main objective of eliminating hepatitis from a specified area in Rawal Town and after this, the project will be extended to other union councils of District Rawalpindi, said Dr. Anser.