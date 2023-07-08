Event marked empowering PWDs

Islamabad:The Pakistan Disabled Foundation (PDF) held an event to mark the remarkable journey of empowering individuals with disabilities in Pakistan, emphasising their rights, privileges and achievements on the silver jubilee celebrations of the foundation in collaboration with Serena Hotel.

The chairman of the Pakistan Disabled Foundation, Shahid Ahmed Memon, welcomed esteemed guests with an inspiring speech highlighting the foundation's accomplishments and milestones over the past quarter-century. He emphasised the significance of equipping the disabled community with training, education, and socialisation, enabling them to assert and protect their rights, privileges, facilities, and security with confidence.

Joining the event as a guest speaker, Hassan Murchie, a passionate advocate for People with Disabilities (PWDs) from South Africa, shed light on the importance of initiatives like the Pakistan Disabled Foundation. His presence added a global perspective and further inspired attendees to continue working towards inclusivity and empowerment.

Following the speeches, special guests were presented with commemorative shields as a token of appreciation for their support and contribution to the cause. The event's first business session, chaired by Dr. Habib Bukhari, focusing on key strategies to promote the well-being and inclusivity of people with disabilities.

Later, a second business session was held, specifically designed for media representatives. This session aimed to raise awareness about the foundation's work and the ongoing efforts to enhance the lives of individuals with disabilities across Pakistan. Attendees engaged in meaningful discussions and exchanged ideas on fostering a more inclusive society.

To conclude the event on a delightful note, a hi-tea was organised for all participants, providing an opportunity for networking and further collaboration.

It is noteworthy that Serena Hotels has consistently demonstrated its commitment to inclusivity by being an equal employer and promoting the employment of people with disabilities across all its properties. The hotel group supports and celebrates the mission of the Pakistan Disabled Foundation, working towards a future where everyone can thrive regardless of their abilities.