Police Khidmat Marakiz serve 16,994 citizens in June:

Police Khidmat Marakiz (centres) have served as many as 16,994 citizens during the month of June. DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi on Friday said that overall 15,520 citizens were issued character and verification certificates while 233 overseas Pakistanis were also issued character certificates through the Global Portal. He said that 783 citizens availed the facility of missing reports and registration of tenants while 670 citizens utilised the facility of FIR’s copies and 21 registered various crime reports at Marakiz.