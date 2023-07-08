Police Khidmat Marakiz serve 16,994 citizens in June:

Police Khidmat Marakiz (centres) have served as many as 16,994 citizens during the month of June. DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi on Friday said that overall 15,520 citizens were issued character and verification certificates while 233 overseas Pakistanis were also issued character certificates through the Global Portal. He said that 783 citizens availed the facility of missing reports and registration of tenants while 670 citizens utilised the facility of FIR’s copies and 21 registered various crime reports at Marakiz.
LAHORE:MNAs and PMLN’s former MPAs called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Friday....
LAHORE:Twenty Additional Session Judges and 26 Civil Judges recruited in District Judiciary of Punjab took oath of...
A 55-year-old home servant identified as Mansoor has died of electrocution in Phase-I, Defence A. On the day of the...
Body of a 65-year-old man with marks of torture was recovered from River Ravi in Shahdara on Friday.The passersby...
Investigations Police Shahdara arrested two suspects involved in murder of their accomplice over a dispute of...
LAHORE:Punjab Police arrested six proclaimed offenders who had fled abroad after committing serious crimes.The...