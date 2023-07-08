 
Saturday July 08, 2023
Home servant dies of electrocution

By Our Correspondent
July 08, 2023

A 55-year-old home servant identified as Mansoor has died of electrocution in Phase-I, Defence A. On the day of the incident, as he turned on an electric motor water pump, he received an electric shock, which claimed his life.