Man’s tortured body recovered from Ravi

Body of a 65-year-old man with marks of torture was recovered from River Ravi in Shahdara on Friday.
The passersby spotted the victim’s body floating near Chowki Saggian and alerted the police which removed the body to morgue. They also collected forensic evidences from the crime scene. Police were yet to identify the victim.
Meanwhile, body of a 16-year-old youth was recovered from a drain in Barki area. A passerby spotted the body floating near Airport Road, Gohawa Tibba and alerted the police. The victim was identified as Karamat Ali. Police were investigating to ascertain the cause of his death.
Police Khidmat Marakiz have served as many as 16,994 citizens during the month of June. DIG Operations Ali Nasir...
LAHORE:MNAs and PMLN’s former MPAs called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Friday....
LAHORE:Twenty Additional Session Judges and 26 Civil Judges recruited in District Judiciary of Punjab took oath of...
A 55-year-old home servant identified as Mansoor has died of electrocution in Phase-I, Defence A. On the day of the...
Investigations Police Shahdara arrested two suspects involved in murder of their accomplice over a dispute of...
LAHORE:Punjab Police arrested six proclaimed offenders who had fled abroad after committing serious crimes.The...