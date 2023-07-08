Man’s tortured body recovered from Ravi

Body of a 65-year-old man with marks of torture was recovered from River Ravi in Shahdara on Friday.

The passersby spotted the victim’s body floating near Chowki Saggian and alerted the police which removed the body to morgue. They also collected forensic evidences from the crime scene. Police were yet to identify the victim.

Meanwhile, body of a 16-year-old youth was recovered from a drain in Barki area. A passerby spotted the body floating near Airport Road, Gohawa Tibba and alerted the police. The victim was identified as Karamat Ali. Police were investigating to ascertain the cause of his death.