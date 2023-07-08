 
Saturday July 08, 2023
Lahore

Two suspects arrested

By Our Correspondent
July 08, 2023

Investigations Police Shahdara arrested two suspects involved in murder of their accomplice over a dispute of distribution of loot and a cop injured for stopping them at a picket.

The arrested accused persons were identified as Adnan Baban and Ali Wilayat. The suspects were signalled to stop by a police team at a picket. However, they opened fire leaving a police constable Adnan deputed at the operations wing injured.

He had received bullet injury when the suspects opened fire at him and sped up the bike. Later, they had a dispute over distribution of loot. Both had shot at and injured their accomplice Ibrar. He had died during treatment.