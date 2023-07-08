Two suspects arrested

Investigations Police Shahdara arrested two suspects involved in murder of their accomplice over a dispute of distribution of loot and a cop injured for stopping them at a picket.
The arrested accused persons were identified as Adnan Baban and Ali Wilayat. The suspects were signalled to stop by a police team at a picket. However, they opened fire leaving a police constable Adnan deputed at the operations wing injured.
He had received bullet injury when the suspects opened fire at him and sped up the bike. Later, they had a dispute over distribution of loot. Both had shot at and injured their accomplice Ibrar. He had died during treatment.
Police Khidmat Marakiz have served as many as 16,994 citizens during the month of June. DIG Operations Ali Nasir...
LAHORE:MNAs and PMLN’s former MPAs called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Friday....
LAHORE:Twenty Additional Session Judges and 26 Civil Judges recruited in District Judiciary of Punjab took oath of...
A 55-year-old home servant identified as Mansoor has died of electrocution in Phase-I, Defence A. On the day of the...
Body of a 65-year-old man with marks of torture was recovered from River Ravi in Shahdara on Friday.The passersby...
LAHORE:Punjab Police arrested six proclaimed offenders who had fled abroad after committing serious crimes.The...