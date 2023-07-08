Six POs arrested from abroad

LAHORE:Punjab Police arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs) who had fled abroad after committing serious crimes.

The accused persons were brought to Pakistan with the help of Interpol. They were wanted in different districts in serious incidents of murder and robbery. The POs, including Touqeer, Malik Bostan, Saim Zaib, Waqar Azeem, Naseem Abbas were wanted in various serious murder cases, while Yasir Qamar was wanted in a dacoity case. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar congratulated the police teams.