Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of Local Government and Regional Planning sector at an estimated cost of Rs3.551 billion.

These schemes were approved in the PDWP first meeting of the current financial year presided over by the P&D Board Chairman Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

The approved development schemes included: Master plan / land use & zoning plans for Local Governments in Punjab (revised) at the cost of Rs999.142 million, institutional strengthening of P&D Board and Capacity Building of the Public Sector Employees (revised) at the cost of Rs2.552 billion.

Secretary P&D Board Sohail Anwar, all members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.