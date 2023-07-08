Campuses observe Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and its all campuses including, Ravi Campus Pattoki, College of Veterinary Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad College of Veterinary Animal Sciences Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah observed Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran and recorded their peaceful protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

UVAS Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed led a rally, which was also attended by deans, director chairman/chairpersons and a large number of students from different departments of UVAS, faculty members and administrative staff.

Meanwhile, the Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood in his message on Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran said that Islam is a religion of peace and the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden has caused grief and anger among the Muslims around the world.

He said the Holy Quran taught the world how to respect humanity and each other's rights besides taking care of animals. He said that in the Holy Quran, the secrets related to the creation and existence of the universe were revealed over 1400 years ago, which today's scientists are surprised to know with the help of modern technology. He said that many scientists have also embraced Islam after being inspired by the knowledge of the universe in the Holy Quran.

Meanwhile, University of Education (UoE) also observed Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran by taking out a peaceful protest rally to record protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. The protest rally was taken out on Friday, after Jumma prayers, from the University's main mosque to the Vice- Chancellor's office. UoE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha led the rally in which university faculty members, students, and staff participated who strongly condemned the blasphemy committed in Sweden.