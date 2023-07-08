CITY PULSE

Karachi: The Institute of Business Administration , Karachi, organized an orientation ceremony for IBA-Talent Hunt...
JACOBABAD: President Pakistan Peoples Party Women’s Wing Faryal Talpur arrived in Jacobabad on Friday to offer...
After the reports that police mobile vans are being used in short-term kidnappings in Karachi, an incident has been...
Not bowing to the pressure from the baby food industry, the Sindh health authorities have refused to make any...
The Provincial Department of School Education has issued a formal advertisement for the recruitment of music teachers...
On the request of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi chairman, The Sindh home department has imposed the...