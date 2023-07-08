Faryal condoles with late Sardar Manzoor Panhwar’s family

JACOBABAD: President Pakistan Peoples Party Women’s Wing Faryal Talpur arrived in Jacobabad on Friday to offer condolences to the family of Peoples Party leader Sardar Manzoor Ahmad Panhwar, who had passed away last month. She offered her condolences to Aurangzeb Panhwar, the son of the late leader, and other family members. She also recited Fateha.
Faryal said the late Sardar Manzoor Panhwar was a principled individual, and his principles earned him the respect of the people. PPP MNA Aijaz Jakhrani, Changez Khan Jakhrani, MPA Sohrab Khan Sarki, MPA Mumtaz Khan Jakhrani, MPA Aslam Abro, former home minister Sohail Anwar Sial, Babul Khan Bhayo, and other party leaders and officials were present at the condolence event.
