Police vehicle found involved in theft of cooking oil, ghee

After the reports that police mobile vans are being used in short-term kidnappings in Karachi, an incident has been reported in which a police vehicle was used in the theft of cooking oil and ghee in the city.

A stolen vehicle loaded with cartons of ghee from New Karachi Industrial Area was recovered near the Police Headquarters, Garden, and four suspects were arrested. Their accomplice, who was a policeman, evaded the arrest and fled the scene.

The policeman was found involved in the sale of stolen oil and ghee in markets.

The scandal surfaced when a police mobile van stopped a Suzuki with cartons of ghee near New Karachi Industrial Area Sector 5-G. The suspects took the vehicle along with the ghee in their custody and took the driver, Sheheryar, along with them and kept driving around. After some time, the man was dropped near Merewether Tower.

The incident was reported to the New Karachi Industrial Area police, which traced the location of the vehicle with the help of a tracker company.

When the stolen ghee was being unloaded near the Police Headquarters, Garden, a police team intercepted the suspects.

A suspect managed to run away as the police arrested four others identified as Usman, Abdul Wahid, Wasif, and Farooq.

The man who escaped was a cop, Arsalan, serving as a gunman of Police Inspector Zafar Iqbal. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.