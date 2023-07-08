Azra refuses to make changes to draft breastfeeding law

Not bowing to the pressure from the baby food industry, the Sindh health authorities have refused to make any amendments to the draft Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breast Feeding and Young Child Nutrition Act 2023, officials said on Friday.

“Representatives of the baby food industry from multinational and local companies met Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho the other day and tried to convince her to make changes in the draft of the Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breast Feeding and Young Child Nutrition Act 2023 but she turned down their proposals,” an official of the health department told The News.

Exclusive breastfeeding (giving mother feed only to the child for the first six months) in Pakistan is just under 40 per cent due to unethical marketing practices by the baby food industry, the official said, adding that the draft law aimed at increasing the rate of exclusive breastfeeding in the province to prevent children from recurrent infections, including diarrhoea, and malnutrition as well as lowering the financial burden of the parents.

The Sindh cabinet has already approved the breastfeeding law aimed at ensuring safe and adequate nutrition for infants and young children up to the age of 36 months by promoting, protecting and supporting breastfeeding, promoting healthy diets to prevent obesity and non-communicable diseases, and regulating the marketing and promotion of designated products, including breast milk substitutes.

Under the proposed law, formula milk for the children up to three years would only be sold at pharmacies on prescription from registered medical practitioners.

If enacted, the bill would also bar representatives of the baby food companies from visiting healthcare professionals and health facilities to promote breast milk substitutes.

“It has been decided that the draft law approved by the provincial cabinet would go to the assembly without any change,” the health department official said. He added that in the meeting of baby food industry representatives and the health minister, representatives from the Pakistan Paediatric Association, including its president Prof Jamal Raza and Secretary General Dr Khalid Shafi, were also present who asked the minister not to make changes to the draft law.

According to Pakistan Paediatric Association, Pakistan spends around $400 million on the import of breast milk substitutes while counterfeit products are also flooding the market as many parents cannot afford to buy the costly formulas of multinational companies.