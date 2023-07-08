Ad issued for recruitment of music teachers

The Provincial Department of School Education has issued a formal advertisement for the recruitment of music teachers to teach music to students in public schools.

Sindh will be the first province of the country to recruit music teachers. The recruitment of music teachers will require educational qualification of matriculation at least in 2nd Division from a recognized board of secondary education, having a certificate course from the National Academy and Performing Arts/Sindh Institute of Music & Performing Arts, and having skills in playing harmonium/musical keyboard/piano. One hundred teachers will be recruited in the first phase at district level.