Section 144 imposed to keep irrelevant persons away from exam centres

On the request of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) chairman, The Sindh home department has imposed the Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) outside the examination centres.

Officials said the chairman had also requested for the closure of photostat shops operating near the educational or examination centres and also restrain irrelevant persons from going there.

Following the BIEK chairman’s request, the home department issued a notification that reads, “the chairman, Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has intimated that the second phase of HSC (Part I) Annual Examination 2023 is commencing from July and will continue till July-21, 2023 for which he has requested to declare the Examination Centers as prohibited and restricted areas for irrelevant persons and closing of Photostat shops by imposing section 144 CrPC around the Examination Centers as well as to provide support of LEAS for providing peaceful environment to conduct the said exams.”

The home department maintained that the Sindh government also believed that taking such measures was necessary to conduct examinations in a fair and peaceful manner and maintain sanctity of the examination premises.

“Now therefore, the government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, hereby declares the premises of Examination Centers of the above mentioned Examinations as restricted areas for the general public except candidates bearing valid admit card as well as the staff on duty and prohibit the use of Mobile, ladies Purses, cheating material and other digital devices and the operation of Photostat machine around the Examination Centers during the examination hours till the end of said examinations,” the notification reads.

The home department has authorised the SHOs of the police stations concerned to register complaints under the Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code over violations of the Section 144.

Copies of the notification was also forwarded to the universities and boards secretary, Sindh inspector general of police, Karachi commissioner, BIEK chairman, additional IG Karachi Range and others.