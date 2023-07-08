Sharjeel vows to resolve traders’ issues

A delegation from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce, led by President Tariq Yusuf, met with Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh minister for information, transport and mass transit, at his office in the Archives Complex, Clifton Karachi, said a statement on Friday.

Memon assured the businessmen that he would work towards resolving their issues. He emphasized that a collaborative approach involving all stakeholders would be adopted to address the concerns of the traders.

He emphasized that the businessmen of Karachi hold a significant position in the country’s economy, and the Sindh government prioritizes addressing the issues faced by Karachi’s business community.

In the meeting, Tariq Yousaf, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, along with Senior Vice President Tauseef Ahmed, Vice President Haris Asghar, Aamir Ali Khan, the president of Automotive Traders and Importers Association, Muhammad Akbar, the general secretary, Abdul Rahim, the finance secretary, Amjad Aqil, the vice president, and Ijaz Ahmed, the chief coordinator, were also present.