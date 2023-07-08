IGP orders foolproof security plan for Muharram

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon conducted security meetings on Thursday regarding Muharram-ul-Haram and also the upcoming Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

Officials said the IGP directed that a foolproof contingency and communication plan should be made at the level of ranges, districts and zones for the places of congregations, mourning processions and main procession routes so that the responsibilities such as protecting the life and property of the people during Muharram could be made very effective and successful at all levels.

He ordered renewal of licences regarding processions and Majalis, a survey of routes of processions, use of the available manpower, strict surveillance and identification of miscreants, and guarding unpleasant events and experiences that had occurred in the past.

The IGP also ordered holding meetings with relevant peace committees and establishing peace committees at the police station level. Moreover, he said, all anti-riots platoons equipped with equipment and weapons should be kept in a ready state, stocks of arms and ammunition and anti-riots kits should be reviewed, and control rooms for effective communication and availability of containers to block and seal other roads along the routes if needed should be ensured.

Directions were also issued for the prevention of wall-chalking and distribution of pamphlets containing religious hatred as well as for the implementation of the Loudspeakers Act. The implementation of the Fourth Schedule list in accordance with the law should not only be included in the contingency plan, but these measures should also be ensured according to their priorities, said the IGP.

He directed all DIGs and SSPs to make the SHOs regularly bound under the Muharram Contingency Plan to ensure action against criminal groups and their patrons and operatives. The plan should include ongoing measures, operations and raids against various types of crime and organised crime under their supervision at all levels.

IGP Memon also ordered adopting extraordinary security measures on the occasion of the Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi. He said that under the district police security plan, measures such as intelligence collection and sharing, patrolling, snap checking, picketing, recce, surveillance, blockade and searching should be made extraordinary so that the law and order situation could be controlled and the safety of the life and property of the citizens could be ensured.

He said that in view of the participation of pilgrims and devotees from other provinces of the country in the Urs celebrations, security should be made extraordinary at the entry and exit points of Sindh and the police stations on the main and sub-highways, and all possible steps should also be taken for safe travel.

The Sindh police has appealed to the public to immediately inform the Madadgar-15 police helpline, nearby police stations, patrolling police mobiles, motorcycle-borne officers, jawans or officers and jawans of the area police deployed on picketing duties if any suspicious vehicle, parcel, bag or briefcase or any suspicious person or movement is seen at any place.

Wahab’s directions

In anticipation of the upcoming month of Muharram, Karachi Mayor and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed the water board staff to take effective measures to ensure a proper water supply and drainage throughout the city.

The mayor, along with Chief Operating Officer (COO) KWSB Engineer Asadullah Khan, held a meeting with leaders of the Jafria Alliance on Friday. During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of resolving drainage issues in the vicinity of all mosques, Imambargahs and along procession routes and Majalis venues.

In the presence of Jafri Alliance leader Shabar Zaidi, Chief Engineer Sewerage Aftab Alam Chandio, SE Syed Ajaz Ahmed and other officials, the mayor stressed the need for the water board to maintain their commitment to providing better facilities to citizens by addressing all complaints related to water supply and drainage before the start of Muharram.

To ensure proper maintenance and safety, the mayor directed the water board to ensure that all manholes were covered with ring slabs. He also emphasised the importance of extending full cooperation to all relevant departments, particularly Shia scholars and leaders of the Jafaria Alliance.

Furthermore, Wahab highlighted the importance of meeting the drinking water requirements from the first day of Muharram until the day of Ashura. He urged the provision of necessary water tankers at mosques, Imambargahs, Majalis venues, sabils, and procession routes. In response to these directives, COO Water Board Engineer Asadullah Khan held out the assurance that during Muharram, all superintendent engineers would inspect their respective areas to identify mosques, Imambargahs, majalis venues, sabils, and procession routes. Additionally, executive engineers, along with their subordinate staff, will be on high alert with jetting and suction machines to swiftly respond to any emergency situations.