Rallies across city condemn desecration incident in Sweden

A large number of rallies and demonstrations were held in the city on Friday on a call from the government to observe the day as “Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran” to register a strong protest against the recent tragic incident of desecration of the holy book in Sweden.

The demonstrations and rallies were held in every part of the city under the aegis of various religious, political and social organisations. Various rallies taken out in the city converged outside the Karachi Press Club, leading to mass agitation against the condemnable incident in Sweden.

The protesters demanded that the United Nations should take immediate cognisance of the tragic occurrence in Sweden and adopt laws and resolutions for handing down stern punishment to elements involved in the incidents showing hatred against Islam.

The Jamaat-e-Islami said protest demonstrations were held after the Friday prayers at around 500 spots in Karachi on the appeal of JI emir Sirajul Haq to observe a day of protest against the desecration incident in Sweden.

The participants of the demonstrations were holding placards and banners for showing resentment against the sorrowful incident that occurred under the patronage of the Swedish government.

The banners, held by the protesters, displayed the slogan that there could be no compromise on the honour of the Holy Quran. Participants of the demonstrations demanded that the Swedish government should ensure handing down stern punishment to those involved in the desecration of the Holy Quran.

The JI leaders who addressed the demonstrators said that not just the Muslim Ummah but concerned quarters belonging to different faiths in the world had been protesting against the sorrowful incident in Sweden

They emphasised that a state established in accordance with Islamic principles provided complete protection to the worship places of all religions. They said Islam also guarantees the followers of every religion the freedom to practise their religion with complete freedom.

They lamented the sheer double standards on the part of the European states where people were not allowed to discuss the Holocaust, whereas there had been repeated occurrences of anti-Islam incidents in Europe and sorrowfully the culprits involved in such incidents remained scot-free.

Members of the Coordination Committee of Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan, Abdul Rauf Siddqui, and Khalid Sultan attended a protest demonstration in Karachi against the desecration incident in Sweden.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM leader Siddiqui demanded that the Organisation of Islamic Conference should convene an emergency meeting to come up with a collective concrete strategy after the tragic incident in Sweden.

He said the Ummah should stand fully united after the condemnable incident in a European nation. He told the demonstrators that it was obligatory for every Muslim to raise his or her voice on this issue.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech on this issue, saying that the PM’s remarks reflected the sentiments of every Muslim on this sensitive matter. It is the viewpoint of the Pakistani state that culprits involved in such anti-Islam incidents are bent upon damaging global peace, he added.

Traders also joined the protest and kept their shops shut across the city for two hours after the Friday prayers. They condemned the desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden and demanded concrete action to deal with such incidents in the future.

SHCBA resolution

The Sindh High Court Bar Association on Friday strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Swedish capital Stockholm on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and demanded of the federal government to expel the Swedish ambassador from the country.

Adopting a resolution, the SHCBA general body condemned the act of the Swedish government, which “patronized and protected” the happening of such an incident.

The association said that such an act was deliberate and willful with ulterior motives to incite violence, create disharmony, widen misunderstanding amongst civilizations and to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims all over the world.

The SHCBA called upon the federal government to immediately raise the issue with the Swedish government for taking action against the culprit involved in the incident and ensure that such provoking incidents did not take place in future.

The bar association also demanded from the government to expel the Swedish ambassador and called back the Pakistani ambassador from Sweden till the formulation of a final strategy in this behalf.