Case registered against unidentified suspect for sexual assault on woman

Police on Friday registered a case against an unidentified suspect who attempted to sexually assault a veiled woman in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi.

The FIR No 591/23 was registered on the complaint of state against the unidentified suspect. The provisions of sexual harassment, desecration of a girl and committing obscene acts were included in the FIR.

A committee headed by the Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP was formed to investigate the case after a video went viral on Monday showing a man attempting a sexual assault on a woman in a street of Gulistan-e-Jauhar. As the woman put up resistance, the suspect, whose face could not be identified as he was wearing a mask, fled.

The investigators have so far been unable to even identify the suspect. According to the complainant, ASI Fayyaz, he was on duty on the night of July 3 when he saw the video on his mobile phone showing the attempted sexual assault in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 4.

The unidentified person on a red coloured motorcycle without a registration number plate was present outside a house wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.

The video showed him running towards a veiled woman passing by the street from behind in an obscene manner.

The suspect harassed the woman and when she resisted, he fled.

The police recorded the statements of various people near the crime scene. The investigators said they had traced the woman but she refused to initiate a legal action. The police, however, maintained that they would soon arrest the suspect.