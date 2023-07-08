Suspect who fled to Sweden after ‘murdering cop’ declared proclaimed offender

A Pakistani expatriate, who is said to have been detained in Sweden for his alleged involvement in the murder of a policeman in the Defence area of Karachi in November last year, has been declared a proclaimed offender by an anti-terrorism court here.

Khurram Nisar had allegedly shot and killed police constable Abdul Rehman when the latter tried to stop his car on suspicion that he had abducted a girl on the night of November 21, 2022. The suspect, being a dual national, fled to Sweden hours after the incident.

His brother-in-law Amir Qadeer and driver Aurangzeb were booked on charges of hiding evidence and facilitating the murder suspect to flee abroad.

When the case came up for hearing before the ATC-VII judge, the investigation officer (IO), Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, submitted a report regarding the completion of the process of the fleeing suspect’s proclamation under the Section 87 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The judge recorded the IO’s statement and declared the suspect a proclaimed offender. “The accused Khurram Nisar had gone to Sweden, as such there is no immediate prospect of accused being arrested and the publications as per proclamation warrant u/s 87 CrPC have been duly made against him by the IO, therefore, above-named absconding accused is declared as a proclaimed offender,” he ruled.

The judge called a report about the attachment of Khurram’s properties under the Section 88 of the CrPC from the Mukhtiarkar concerned on the next date.

In May, the Sindh chief minister’s law adviser, Murtaza Wahab, had announced the arrest of Nisar by the Swedish authorities in Stockholm.

“The man who shot dead police constable Abdur Rehman and then fled to Sweden has been

arrested in Stockholm,” he said on a social media post. District South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asad Raza also confirmed the suspect’s arrest.

When asked on Friday about the status of the suspect’s custody, the SSP responded to The News by stating, “I guess [he is] still with them”.

Meanwhile, Qadeer and Aurangzeb, along with their lawyers Shahab Sarki and Muhammad Hanif Noonari, respectively, appeared in the court. Both the accused are out on bail.

The judge ordered a mobile phone set recovered from Qadeer to be returned to him subject to the condition that he would produce the same before the court whenever required. However, the judge said a DVR device would remain in the court’s custody till further order.

The hearing was adjourned until July 15.

According to the police, the victim along with another cop was on patrol on a motorcycle when they heard screams of a woman from a car that zoomed past on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer near a 26th Street traffic signal at around 11:30pm.

Constable Rehman chased the car and got it stopped near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine and sat on the front seat of the car. In the meantime, the woman got off the vehicle and disappeared. The driver drove to Phase V Extension where he pulled over and the two exchanged hot words.

The suspect then opened fire on the cop who also returned fire, but he suffered a fatal bullet injury and fell down on the road.