Female boxer among five-member team named for Asian Games

ISLAMABAD: Female boxer Fatima Zahra will be part of the five-member Pakistan team announced for the 19th Asian Games to be held in China from September 23.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has finalised the squad with an aim to make an impact. Fatima will be representing Pakistan for the first time in the Games. Other members of the team include Ibrahim, Muhammad Qasim, Sanaullah and Zohaib Rasheed.

“Fatima will be the lone lady to represent the country in the boxing event of the 19th Asian Games. She has the required talent to make a name for herself at the Games. We have selected the best available team for the Games and hopefully they will be in a position to perform.”

The four male members are the best in their respective categories. The four-member team are the best and have the potential to perform,” the Boxing official said.

He added that training has been going tough. “Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has supported us on all fronts and it is due to their help that training has been going well. We are also planning to depart for the Games a bit earlier to get the required training ahead of the start of the Asian Games.”

The official, however, rued the missed opportunities of training because of the lack of the international exposure due to the cancellation of all the Asian boxing events because of the suspension of AIBA.