Hickling into worlds with Jamaican long jump title

KINGSTON: Tissanna Hickling qualified for her first senior world championships after she won the women´s long jump at the Jamaican National Championships on Thursday.
Hickling secured her birth with a personal best 6.85m (1.5m/sec), the exact qualifying mark for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary in August.
The 25 year-old surpassed her previous best of 6.82m set in 2019 and joined NCAA champion Ackelia Smith of the University of Texas as the Jamaicans who have qualified for the August 19-27 championships.
Smith who had already qualified for the World Championships with her world leading 7.08m was third with a wind aided 6.66m (5.9m/sec) at the National Stadium with Chanice Porter second with a wind-aided 6.72m (3.5m/sec).
"Well, everybody´s main goal is to just really qualify for the World Championship but like I said, mentally and physically I´ve been doing well this season so I was really expecting just to come out here and do well," the 25 year-old Hickling told reporters after the event.
Meanwhile Commonwealth Games champion Lamar Distin confirmed her place at the championships after winning the women´s high jump title with a clearance of 1.91m.
