PSG swoop for Ugarte to boost midfield

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain on Friday completed the signing of Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Portuguese club Sporting following the arrivals this week of Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio.
Ugarte, 22, has signed a five-year deal with the French champions who reportedly paid a transfer fee in the region of 60 million euros ($65.3 million) to ward off interest from Chelsea.
The defensive midfielder began his career with Fenix in Montevideo before moving to Portugal to join Famalicao. He was soon snapped up by Sporting and spent the past two seasons with them. Ugarte was an unused member of the Uruguay squad at last year´s World Cup.
