Rivals have no answer as Red Bull dominate British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE: Max Verstappen outpaced his team-mate Sergio Perez as the Red Bull pair scored a predictable one-two in Friday´s opening practice for this weekend´s British Grand Prix.

The defending double world champion and runaway series leader, seeking his first win at Silverstone since 2020, clocked a best lap in one minute and 28.600 seconds to beat the Mexican by four-tenths.

It was a typically dominant performance from the champion team as they seek this weekend a record-equalling 11th consecutive race victory, to draw level with McLaren´s 1988 achievement.

Behind the duo from the nearby Milton Keynes-based team, Williams´ Alex Albon took third ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, Ferrari´s Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon of Alpine.

Carlos Sainz was seventh in the second Ferrari ahead of McLaren´s Lando Norris, Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin and Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren.

Verstappen was the only man to dip below the 1:29 barrier.

On a bright day at the former wartime airbase, packed with fans, Verstappen was quick to take command in the opening session and was soon on top ahead of the two Ferraris. —AFP