Austria tightens anti-graft law following scandals

VIENNA: Austria on Friday tightened its anti-corruption law after a string of scandals that brought down top politicians, including former chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
The legislative changes approved by parliament mean it will be punishable to “buy a mandate”, meaning anyone who accepts or solicits a bribe and then successfully runs for office will face jail time.
Kurz -- a 36-year-old long hailed as the “wunderkind” of Europe´s conservatives -- resigned in 2021 amid a series of accusations in the aftermath of the “Ibizagate” scandal that engulfed the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe).
After dropping to 16 percent in elections following the 2019 scandal, Kurz´s former far-right coalition partner has regained popularity and currently tops polls.
With the legal changes that take effect from September, Austria is seeking to close a loophole, allowing the prosecution of corruption committed before someone takes office.
“This will put an effective stop to corruption in the future,” the government said in a statement about the new law, which also imposes higher penalties for graft-related offenses.
