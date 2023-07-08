Central Africa denies Wagner fighters are leaving

LIBREVILLE, Gabon: An unknown number of fighters from Russian mercenary group Wagner have been preparing to leave the Central African Republic, foreign sources said, reports denied by the government on Friday.

The future of the private paramilitary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin is uncertain after it launched a short-lived mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin´s government on June 23 and 24.

Wagner fighters seized Russian army sites and advanced towards Moscow before standing down under a deal struck with Putin and mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko whose details remain murky. But its activities abroad, particularly in Syria and several African countries, have not been publicly called into question.

“Departures are imminent. They (Wagner) are cutting back,” a French source close to the matter told AFP, saying the move was “probably” due to Wagner´s “current difficulties” and the CAR government´s limited financial resources.