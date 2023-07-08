90 life sentences for US gunman who targeted Hispanics in Texas

HOUSTON: A young white nationalist who shot and killed 23 people at a supermarket in the majority-Hispanic Texas city of El Paso in 2019 was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in prison on Friday.

Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty in February to federal hate crime charges in connection with the August 3, 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

Crusius still faces trial at the state level in Texas, which has not ruled out seeking the death penalty.

Crusius drove some 660 miles from Allen, Texas, near Dallas to the Walmart Supercenter in El Paso with an AK-47-style assault rifle and 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

He opened fire on people in the supermarket parking lot, killing 23 and wounding 22.

According to the federal indictment, before Crusius launched his attack he uploaded a document to the internet titled “The Inconvenient Truth” in which he said his attack “is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”