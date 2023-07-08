Nato indecision on Sweden, Ukraine a ‘threat’ to global security: Zelensky

BRATISLAVA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called on Nato to resolve the issue of Sweden and Ukraine´s membership bids, saying indecision is threatening the strength of the alliance and global security.

Battling a Russian invasion for more than 16 months, Kyiv has expressed increasing frustration with its Western allies over guarantees that it will one day join the alliance.

He spoke on a visit to Slovakia before he was due to head to Turkiye for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has stalled Stockholm´s membership bid to Nato.

“I think there is not enough unity on this,” Zelensky said during a press conference.

“This is a threat to the strength of the alliance,” the Ukrainian leader said, adding: “This is very important for the security of the whole world.” Zelensky said Kyiv expected “positive results or at least some steps towards the positive outcome” at a Vilnius summit next week.

“I believe that the situation with the aggressor, with Russia, depends on this,” he said.

“Because Russia is counting on the world to show weakness and disunity in the Alliance, and this cannot be allowed,” he added.

Zelensky also said he expected “defence packages” at the summit. “And not just promises, but with clear deadlines.”

Zelensky arrived in Slovakia, Ukraine´s western neighbour, from Prague and will be heading to Istanbul for talks with Erdogan later on Friday.

Zelensky is seeking Nato accession for his own country, which has been battling Russia´s invasion since February 2022, and has said he wants the summit to lead to an “invitation” to join the bloc.Both Zelensky and Erdogan want to extend a United Nations and Turkiye-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship grain to global markets during the war.

The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.

Erdogan has tried to leverage good working relations with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to mediate an end to the war.

Turkiye staged two early rounds of peace negotiations and is pushing for more talks.

Before visiting Prague, Zelensky travelled to Sofia to discuss weapons deliveries with Bulgaria, a major ammunition producer.

The Kremlin criticised the visit to Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to “drag” other countries into the war.