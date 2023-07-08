US to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

WASHINGTON: US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday said that the United States sending cluster munitions to Ukraine was the “right thing to do” as Kyiv seeks to push ahead with its counter-offensive against Russia´s invasion.

President Joe Biden “approved it... after unanimous recommendation,” Sullivan said.

“We recognise that cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance,” Sullivan told reporters. “This is why we’ve deferred the decision for as long as we could.”

“But there is also a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians because Ukraine does not have enough artillery,” he said.

Cluster munitions are prohibited by more than 100 countries. They typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area and those that fail to explode pose a danger for decades after a conflict ends.

“Ukraine has provided written assurances that it is going to use these in a very careful way” to minimize risks to civilians, Sullivan said.

Human rights groups oppose Washington’s decision, but the munitions could provide a boost to a Ukrainian counteroffensive to reclaim territory seized by Russian forces since they invaded in February 2022.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is against the continued use of cluster munitions, a UN spokesperson said on Friday when asked about the planned US announcement.

US ally Germany said on Friday it opposes sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Germany is one of 111 states party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions. The US is not a party to the convention.

Ukraine has asked for cluster munitions to fire against Russian positions with dug-in troops. In the past Ukraine has urged members of the US Congress to press President Joe Biden’s administration to approve sending them.

“Undoubtedly, the transfer of additional volumes of shells to Ukraine is a very significant contribution to the acceleration of de-occupation procedures,” presidential political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Friday.

“Especially if we are talking about cluster ammunition, which is undoubtedly capable of having an extraordinary psycho-emotional impact on already demoralized Russian occupation groups,” he said.