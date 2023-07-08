P@SHA lauds formation of SIFC

LAHORE: Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Chairman Muhammad Zohaib Khan said the formation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will prove helpful to bring in foreign direct investment (FDI).

Appreciating the establishment of SIFC, and the inclusion of both civilian and state institutions for clarity of thought, P@SHA called it a timely move in a statement on Friday.

Currently, at least 20 NOCs were required to get a licence for setting up new industry or a business in Pakistan, which consumed almost 18 months and countless visits to various authorities, which was an unfortunate state of affairs. All this requires one-window under one-roof to bring any substantial amount of investment into the country, it noted.