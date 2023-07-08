Gold gains Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs600 per tola on Friday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs208,400 per tola in the local market.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs515 to Rs178,670. In the international market, gold rates increased by $12 to $1,917 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,480 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,126.20.
