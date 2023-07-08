Range-bound session caps off bullish week for stocks

Stocks closed flat in a range-bound session on Friday after witnessing a bull run yesterday, ending a positive week with a 6.6 percent week-on-week increase, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed slightly higher by 28.46 or 0.06 percent to 44,207.31 points against 44,178.85 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 44,293.51 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 44,086.74 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed higher amid speculations in the earnings season lead by second and third-tier scrips.”

He added that surging forex reserves and speculations on the likely release of the IMF tranche next week had played a catalyst role in a positive close.

However, mid-session pressure remained on the rupee instability on concerns for high govt borrowing, and unsustainable debt payments, according to Mehanti.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 30.04 points or 0.19 percent to 15,804.47 points against 15,774.43 points.

Traded shares decreased by 50 million shares to 247.993 million shares from 297.822 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs8.512 billion from Rs12.428 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.694 trillion from Rs6.691 trillion. Out of 327 companies active in the session, 158 closed in green, 149 in red and 20 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said, “After a bull run at the bourse yesterday range bound session as observed today as the index traded between its intraday high of 28 points and intraday low of -92 points.”

Major positive contributions to the index came from TRG, POL, SYS, PSEL and UNITY, as they cumulatively contributed 143 points to the index. On the flip side, some profit taking was observed in HUBC, ENGRO, OGDC, PPL and MCB as they lost value to weigh down on the index by -91 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Siemens Pak. shares, which rose by Rs39.80 to Rs738.80 per share, followed by Mehmood Tex., which increased by Rs37.38 to Rs762.38 per share. A significant decline was noted in Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs110 to Rs8,290 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which decreased by Rs9.79 to Rs1,540.24 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the recent performance of the financial markets has been remarkable, with a significant upward shift in just one week. Starting below 40k before Eid, we are now witnessing the testing of the Aug '23 highs at 44k, marking a 6.6 percent week-on-week increase.

The surge has propelled Pakistan to the top of the global equity performers in USD terms for the month-to-date, with a notable gain of 10.81 percent. “It is expected that we will maintain a top position by the end of July,” it reported.

In Friday's trading session, the technology sector took the lead, while other sectors consolidated. TRG recorded a remarkable increase of 6.85 percent, while AVN saw a surge of 7.22 percent, both accompanied by their highest trading volumes of the year.

Any corrections observed next week, particularly in light of the gap up on Monday, should be viewed as buying opportunities, it suggested.

Overall, the financial landscape is rapidly evolving, and astute investors should carefully evaluate market trends and capitalize on potential openings in the weeks ahead.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 35.838 million shares which closed higher by 4 paisas to Rs1.25 per share. It was followed by Telecard Limited with 19.877 million shares, which closed up by 41 paisas to Rs7.72 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included TRG Pak Ltd, Avanceon Ltd, Unity Foods Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Soneri Bank Ltd, Pak Refinery, TPL Properties and Fauji Foods Ltd.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 69.308 million shares from 60.092 million shares.