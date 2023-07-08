Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee lost ground against the dollar in both currency markets on Friday amid a high dollar demand from importers on last working day of the week, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit fell 0.31 percent to close at 277.90 to the dollar.

The domestic currency dropped by 2 rupees in the open market. It was trading at 282 per dollar, compared with 280 on Thursday.

According to Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, importers typically seek dollars on the final working day, which puts pressure on the rupee.

“Since we already anticipated that the rupee's rising trend would end, the market displayed a correction. It now seems that the early upswing caused by excitement for the IMF programme has gone,”

According to Paracha, dealers and analysts were already anticipating that any recovery in the rupee would only be temporary due to the removal of import restrictions and the IMF's requirements under the new $3 billion standby agreement, which emphasises letting the market determine the currency rate.

In elaborating on the cause of the rupee's loss in the open market, Paracha stated that the local currency did so in response to the rupee's decline in value in the interbank market.