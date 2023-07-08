Joblessness

We need to have a serious national discussion about the rising levels of unemployment and the social problems it is creating, including crime and poverty. There are many skilled individuals on the job market who are still unable to get a job.
We have to come up with a way for businesses to meet the demand for employment and we should learn from more developed economies as to how we can maintain a low unemployment rate.
Muslim Sawali
Awaran
