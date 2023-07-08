Applying costs

Some months ago, IBA Sukkur conducted tests for government jobs requiring a graduation education. The results were announced and now the government of Sindh has started receiving job applications from those who passed the test. However, the entire application process is manual, creating a significant financial burden for candidates.

The total expenses for getting my credentials photocopied, attested and posted were Rs1,000. This includes transport costs. These costs are overwhelming for a job candidate from an underprivileged background. The government of Sindh should take immediate steps to make the application process cheaper. This could include the implementation of an online application system or the introduction of job application centres.

Shabir Jamali

Nawabshah