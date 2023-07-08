I strongly condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran by an individual in Sweden. Such events do not bode well for global harmony and peace. To protest the incident, Pakistan observed July 7 as Sanctity of Quran Day. There is a need for Muslim countries to raise their voices at the global level and adopt a coordinated strategy to counter Islamophobia.

Desecration of the Holy Quran is a very heinous and intolerable act that cannot be allowed at all and denigrating another’s faith and spreading hatred are clear violations of international human rights laws.

Ahsan Ul Haq Shaikh

Chunian