This letter refers to the news story ‘Search for ‘merit’ to detain Imran after NAB law changes’ (July 6, 2023). The story reveals how Imran is claiming ignorance to the authorities regarding the actions he took while in office, passing the buck on to those advising him and trying to drag his cabinet members down with him. The cabinet members are in turn passing the buck to Imran’s accountability czar Shehzad Akbar.
As far as I am concerned, these excuses are simply not good enough and no competent legal system would fall for them. Our country will never move forward unless justice is administered without regard to how popular or influential someone is.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
