Pakistan has been going through a rough patch during the recent past. The politicians seem to have no time for the economy and all the time in the world for mudslinging and other shenanigans. And why not? Many, if not most, of our top politicians are quite wealthy and have many properties both at home and abroad. The economic woes do not impact them the same way they do ordinary people. They do not have to worry about unemployment or being too poor to feed their families.
In addition, much of the politicians’ wealth is tainted by credible accusations of corruption, abuse of power and exploitation and this goes for many of our businessmen too. Self-enrichment is the name of the game for those at the top, even at the expense of the people. It is time for us to raise our voice against this state of affairs.
Shah Hassan
Islamabad
