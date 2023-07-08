Down and out

Given the illustrious history of the West Indies cricket team, it is hard to believe that they have actually failed to qualify for the upcoming ICC WorldCup after their recent loss to Scotland in the qualifying round. In the wake of this shocking development, many on social media have blamed the heavy involvement of West Indian cricketers in the IPL for this outcome. It is being alleged that the money available in franchise cricket has made playing and being successful for the national team a lower priority. This is a common gripe among cricket fans and it is brought up every time any national team is performing badly.

In my opinion, laying all the blame on the IPL is mere scapegoating and other factors must be taken into account such as the pressure of expectations and the possibility of complacency when playing against lesser-known opponents. The West Indian Cricket Board needs to take a serious look at what has gone wrong and implement necessary changes. Overall, this serves as a reminder that the past is no guarantee of future success.

Unzila Tahir Huda

Karachi