Clogged up

Justice is a very expensive commodity in Pakistan and, even if one shells out the cash, they can go a lifetime without ever getting their day in court. I myself have a case that has been pending with the Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan for the last 15 years. The number of pending cases in our legal system is far too high for justice to be delivered in a timely manner. The reasons include lack of staff, non-cooperation of bars and the slow adoption of new technologies. The deluge of political cases pending before the courts also makes it harder for ordinary people to have their cases heard. There is a need to come up with a workable strategy to fix the backlog in our legal system.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu