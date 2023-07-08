 
Acting Peshawar High Court CJ takes oath

By Bureau report
July 08, 2023

PESHAWAR: Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan took oath as the acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court on Friday.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali administered oath to the new acting CJ. Justice Ibrahim was appointed acting chief justice after Justice Musarrat Hilali was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.