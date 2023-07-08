ATC extends bail of Qureshi, Asad Umar

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore issued an order on Friday, instructing PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar to participate in the investigation regarding the violent incidents that occurred on May 9.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed heard the interim bail application of both Qureshi and Umar related to the May 9 incidents in which both persons appeared before the court. SMQ, who is the PTI’s vice chairman, has already filed applications for interim bail after the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants in three cases. The court extended the interim bails of both PTI leaders in connection with the May 9 incidents till July 21 and ordered them to be part of investigations.

Rejecting rumours, Qureshi told reporters that he had several meetings with the PTI chairman and he would also attend the party leadership's meeting with the IMF delegation later on Friday.