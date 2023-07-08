Police post, house attacked in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A police post in the limits of Badaber police station and house of a traded in Hayatabad were attacked with grenades in two separate incidents on the night between Thursday and Friday.
Police said the armed terrorists attacked a police post close to Khyber district but the cops retaliated. The attackers escaped after the firing.
In another incident, the house of a trader Muhammad Iqbal was attacked with grenade. No casualty was reported in the explosion that partially damaged a portion of the house.
Police officials later visited the sites of the attack and started investigation.
