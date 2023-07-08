Railway official apprised of problems at Azakhel Dry Port

PESHAWAR: Chairman Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber on Railways and Dry Ports Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has apprised the newly appointed Divisional Superintendent (DS) Peshawar Railways Athar Riaz about the problems being faced by business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to improper functioning of newly constructed Azakhel Dry Port.

A press statement issued here said that Ziaul Haq Sarhadi told the official that at time of inauguration of Azakhel Dry Port, the business community had been assured that one-window operation would be started at the facility while an export cargo train would also be launched for transportation of goods between Karachi and Peshawar.

The cargo train, which would have provided much facilities to businessmen dealing in imports and exports of goods and had to transport transit goods from port city to Peshawar, could not be launched after passage of years, Zia mentioned.

He said for the last 20 years, export cargo had been closed from Peshawar dry port and all the export goods were transported in trucks from Peshawar to Karachi.

Zia said that KP is blessed with numerous natural resources like gems, marbles, granite and other items like handicraft, carpet, honey and match sticks.