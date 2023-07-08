Those sacrificing lives for motherland are national heroes: Aleem

LAHORE: President of the Istehkam Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan has said that those who sacrifice their lives for the sake of their beloved motherland are the real heroes of the country and the nation.

He said that there is no doubt that another wave of terrorism has emerged in the border areas once again, and Army Officers and ‘Jawans are sacrificing their lives day and night to deal with it.Aleem Khan said that in these circumstances, we have to show full solidarity and support with our soldiers, and any kind of negative campaign against the Pakistan Army will be intolerable and condemnable as it has the sole purpose of undermining the roots of the country and the nation, which can be the agenda of the enemy only. Abdul Aleem Khan, in his Twitter message, paid rich tribute to Havaldar Lalik Jan Shaheed on the occasion of his anniversary and said that the immortal story of courage and bravery he wrote with his blood 24 years ago is still alive in the hearts of the Pakistani people.

He added that the bravery shown by Pakistani Forces at Kargil was another golden chapter of our Pak Army, which was also acknowledged by the enemy. He said that today, once again, the Pakistan Army is fighting against terrorism, and the officers and jawans are performing their duties for the protection of the dear motherland with full courage.

The nation salutes every martyr of the Pakistan Army and pays respects on the 24th Martyrdom Day of Havaldar Lalik Jan Shaheed. Abdul Aleem Khan said that awarding him with the highest military award like Nishan Haider is a memorable day that every Pakistani should celebrate with pride.