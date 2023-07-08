7 drug peddlers netted

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven accused on recovery of over seven kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Bani, New Town, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan, Naseerabad, and Racecourse police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and held Farhan Khan, Sadam Khan, Zafar Khan, Sheikh Azhar, Saleem Khan, Mamoor Khan, and Wasif and recovered over seven kg charras from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.