Musical archives of legendary singers to be streamlined on global digital platforms

Islamabad: The entire original musical archives of legendary Pakistani artists will be placed on global digital platforms to promote their great work all over the world.

According to the details, many Pakistani people and organisations are streamlining musical work of the legendary artists on global platforms on individual basis. But now the government has decided that original musical archives of these singers would be placed on these platforms.

An official has said that the Pakistani artists have created legendary music, which should be available around the world.

“We have asked Lok Virsa to explore possibilities of streaming their entire musical archives of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Reshman, Tufail Niazi and many more via streaming platforms,” he said.

He said that the stuff would also include those original songs recorded by Lok Virsa when these artists were new in their field, adding “A lot of stuff is already on Spotify. But now we will provide original and entire archives to the people living across the globe.”

“One can find some materials on Apple Music and such, but digitizing the whole stuff of Lok Virsa archives will promote our local music all over the world,” he said.

Globally, Spotify is the most popular streaming platform, followed closely by the likes of Apple Music and Amazon.