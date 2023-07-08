Islamabad’s F-9 Park remains unsafe for women

ISLAMABAD: Public spaces for women are continuously seen as unsafe for women in the capital as another woman was harassed in the federal capital’s F-9 Park in broad daylight.

The latest of such incidents occurred when a CCTV video of a man doing lewd acts in front of a woman in F-9 Park appeared. The Islamabad Capital Police registered a case against the person who performed indecent acts in front of the woman on the complaint of the state.

According to the police spokesperson, the police are using all means to arrest the accused, while the public is requested to inform the police immediately if anyone has any information about the accused. The informant’s name will be kept confidential and he will be given a cash reward.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik, taking notice of the incident of harassment of a woman in the F-9 Park, sought a response from the Islamabad IG. Jawad Sohrab Malik said that no complainant has come forward yet, however, an FIR has been registered and an investigation has been started on the complaint of the Margalla police officer.