IHRA closes down ICU of hospital where infant was burnt

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) Friday sealed the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a local hospital where a newborn girl had burnt.

The IHRA has shifted the under-treatment patients to other health facilities, Authority officials said.

“To ensure safety of new infants and patients, being admitted in the hospital, the IHRA has sealed the NICU of the hospital until completion of inquiry”, IHRA Chief Executive Officer Dr Quaid Saeed told The News.

The injured infant is under treatment at the Children Hospital at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad for third-degree burns. Doctors fear she may have to undergo amputation of lower limbs to save her life.

The IHRA has already sealed the operation theatre of the hospital. With the closure of its Neonatal ICU, only Out-Patient Department (OPD) will remain functional, Dr Saeed said. Investigation is still underway to ascertain actual cause of incident in which the infant sustained third-degree burn injuries, he added.

“We haven’t bought their story of fire in the baby cot due to explosion in the bulb on the roof. It appears to be a concocted story. No one was present in the NICU when the incident took place”, Dr Quaid Saeed said.

The IHRA officials said an IHRA inspection team again visited the hospital located on Lehtrar Road to investigate further the complaint of burn case in the NICU.

The team assessed the situation, examined evidence, interviewed staff members and reviewed the hospital’s protocols and procedures.

“Once the investigation is concluded, the IHRA will prepare a factual report containing findings and recommendations”, they said. Appropriate actions, such as penalties, guidance for improvements or legal measures, may be taken if any negligence or malpractice is found, they added.

IHRA team interviewed hospital staff, reviewed medical records, collected evidence, consulted with experts and gathered other information to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

“It emerged the hospital applied for registration with IHRA, but registration was not granted”, Dr Quaid Saeed said.

Six patients were admitted to the NICU during the visit. They have either been shifted to other health facilities or discharged. From July 1, some 24 patients were admitted to the NICU, Dr Saeed said. It was observed the baby warmers were manually controlled and not equipped with automated temperature control, he said.

“To test the thermostat of the equipment, an incubator was set at 33°C. But, a digital thermometer showed a temperature of 30.5°C, indicating improper calibration of the incubators. Nadeem, the NICU staff member on duty at the time of incident, reported he was outside the NICU and discovered the fire upon re-entering the room”, he said.

Statements from the administration and NICU staff were contradictory, IHRA chief said. Maryum, an Aya, reported seeing fire through the NICU door’s see-through glass, while Nadeem arrived from the lab and entered the room to resuscitate the baby, he added.

“The CCTV footage provided by the hospital administration did not show any female staff present in the NICU, contradicting Maryum’s statement about entering the NICU after Nadeem”, he informed.

The statements suggest there was no staff present in the NICU at the time of incident, he said.

The IHRA team found out the time displayed on the provided CCTV footage 08:27pm, whereas the incident occurred at 04:30pm, according to the hospital administrator. The hospital’s CCTV system only has a three-day recording capacity. They did not save the previous day’s recording despite instructions from the IHRA team.